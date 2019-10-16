MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you were driving northbound on Florida’s Turnpike near Kendall Drive Tuesday morning, you probably saw a large black truck pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

FHP troopers had stopped a Cape Coral man, who is currently facing serious charges, for having an illegal 110-gallon fuel container in the back of the truck.

The arrest report says a trooper had been monitoring traffic on Kendall Drive near the turnpike when he noticed a black Ford pick-up truck with an obscured license plate.

The trooper said he noticed a large fuel bladder in the bed of the truck, as he attempted to overtake the vehicle.

A traffic stop was then conducted on the inside northbound lanes of the highway. The driver was identified as Edrey Santo Rojas, 34.

The arrest report said the fuel bladder was approximately a quarter of the way full. Police said it has an approximate total capacity of about 110 gallons.

“I could smell a strong odor of gasoline coming from the vehicle. Also, while at the driver’s side, I could see an electric fuel pump, a long hose with a nozzle, and wiring inside the bed of the truck,” said the Tropper in the arrest report.

The arrest report says a “probable cause vehicle search” revealed a gas pump skimmer, credit card reader, and a magnetic strip credit card reader/writer encoder mag.

FHP says these items were located inside a bag of clothes that belong to Rojas.

Rojas was charged with possession of an illegal fuel tank container, possession of a skimming device, and possession of two Florida driver’s licenses.

Rojas has an extensive criminal history. He was transported to TGK for processing.