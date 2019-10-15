MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The son of a woman who was pulled from a car after it plunged into a canal near the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday said she’s fighting for her life.

“Right now she’s not doing well. I understand she was underwater for at least five minutes or more. It took about 10 or 12 minutes after that to get her pulse back. So right now she is in a coma and she is fighting for her life,” Rodly Lormestoire told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench in an exclusive interview before he went to visit his mother.

Lormestoire said his 69-year-old mother, Gladysse Paul, survived an accident that could’ve easily taken her life.”

“Last night before I left, when they came in to give her medication and I was calling her name, I could seen that she was trying to force her eyes (open) and squeezing me (my hand) and stuff like that. It’s not an indicaition, the doctors might say that she is in a lot of distress. I don’t know right now, time will only give me, you know, my mom back. I care so much for her, she is all I have,” he said.

Paul, a retired nurse from Miramar, was pulled from the water by two Florida Highway Patrol troopers and several police officers who had been at the stadium for the Miami Dolphins.

“I want to thank all of the people and all the troopers who jumped into the water to help my mom,” said Lormestoire.

Right after the game, Paul was heading south on NW 27th Avenue when she hit two vehicles and went through a chain link fence before ending up in the canal.

“I do not know what happened, it’s not like her to go on 27th Avenue around that time, especially when she knows there’s a game. It’s not her. I know that she did not feel well. I don’t know what happened with the other vehicles, she means the world to me and now she’s fighting for her life,” said Lormestoire.

Lormestoire has been at her bedside at Aventura Hospital since receiving word of the accident.

She’s also had another visitor. FHP Corporal Rudy Regis, who helped save her life, stopped by to see how she was doing on Tuesday.