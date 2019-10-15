Comments
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A bill moving through the state’s Senate which would require online sellers to collect sales tax from Floridians and submit it to the state has cleared another hurdle.
On Tuesday, the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee unanimously approved it.
Republican Sen. Joe Gruters said Florida consumers are required to pay the sales tax, but rarely do so if online sellers don’t collect it.
He said the state would collect about $700 million in revenue if the bill becomes law. He added it would make Florida’s brick and mortar stores more competitive with online retailers.
Florida’s sales tax is 6 percent.
