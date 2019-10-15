FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The rebuilding of a soccer stadium where the iconic Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale once stood is in full swing.

Chopper 4 flew over the site Tuesday where construction crews could be seen working on the new stadium that will be the temporary home for David Beckham’s MLS soccer team, Inter Miami.

Demolition of the property started earlier this year and now the construction is well underway.

Inter Miami will play at this stadium while Beckham’s group works on getting the final go-ahead to begin construction on their permanent home at Miami Freedom Park.

Inter Miami needs the Fort Lauderdale site to be up and running in about five months for their MLS home debut, according to MLSsoccer.com.

The Fort Lauderdale site, with a 18-thousand capacity, will eventually be home to a lower tier soccer team in the United Soccer League and host a training academy.

Inter Miami is expected to play around 17 games in its first season in Fort Lauderdale.