MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s traffic trouble on the horizon as another around of lane closures on a big stretch of I-95 is set to begin Tuesday.
All northbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 836/I-395 to SR 112/I-195 so crews can safely install overhead sign structures that span over the entire roadway.
Here is what you need to know:
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday:
All northbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 836/I-395 to SR 112/I-195 between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. The ramps on SR 836 and I-395 to northbound I-95 will be closed during this time frame as well.
- Drivers on northbound I-95 can:
- Access the eastbound I-395 ramp and then exit at Biscayne Boulevard
- Go north on Biscayne Boulevard and access the westbound I-195 entrance ramp
- Access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp
- Drivers on eastbound SR 836 can:
- Exit at NW 27 Avenue, then go north on NW 27 Avenue
- Enter the eastbound SR 112 ramp to access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp
- Drivers on Miami Beach can:
- DETOUR ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15:
- Go west on the MacArthur Causeway
- Exit at Biscayne Boulevard and then turn north
- Access the entrance ramp to westbound I-195 and then go north on I-95
- DETOUR ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 AND THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17:
- Access SR 907/Alton Road to westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway
- Access the northbound I-95 ramp
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday:
The NW 8 Street ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can:
- Go east on NW 8 Street, then turn left at NE 1 Avenue, then turn right on NE 10 Street
- Turn left at Biscayne Boulevard and continue north
- Access the westbound I-195 entrance ramp to I-95 north
For more information, call FDOT’s Public Information Office at 305-470-5349, Construction Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983, or go to the website at www.fdotmiamidade.com.
