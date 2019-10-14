  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s traffic trouble on the horizon as another around of lane closures on a big stretch of I-95 is set to begin Tuesday.

All northbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 836/I-395 to SR 112/I-195 so crews can safely install overhead sign structures that span over the entire roadway.

(Source: I-395Miami.com)

Here is what you need to know:

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday:

All northbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 836/I-395 to SR 112/I-195 between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. The ramps on SR 836 and I-395 to northbound I-95 will be closed during this time frame as well.

  • Drivers on northbound I-95 can:
    • Access the eastbound I-395 ramp and then exit at Biscayne Boulevard
    • Go north on Biscayne Boulevard and access the westbound I-195 entrance ramp
    • Access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp
  • Drivers on eastbound SR 836 can:
    • Exit at NW 27 Avenue, then go north on NW 27 Avenue
    • Enter the eastbound SR 112 ramp to access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp
  • Drivers on Miami Beach can:
    • DETOUR ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15:
      • Go west on the MacArthur Causeway
      • Exit at Biscayne Boulevard and then turn north
      • Access the entrance ramp to westbound I-195 and then go north on I-95
    • DETOUR ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 AND THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17:
      • Access SR 907/Alton Road to westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway
      • Access the northbound I-95 ramp

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday:

The NW 8 Street ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can:

  • Go east on NW 8 Street, then turn left at NE 1 Avenue, then turn right on NE 10 Street
  • Turn left at Biscayne Boulevard and continue north
  • Access the westbound I-195 entrance ramp to I-95 north

For more information, call FDOT’s Public Information Office at 305-470-5349, Construction Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983, or go to the website at www.fdotmiamidade.com.

