DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – A South Florida Holocaust survivor continues to defy the odds.
As a young man, Hallandale Beach resident Juilis Eisenstein survived for years in four different Nazi concentration camps.
He’s spent his life since informing children about what happened there. Over the weekend, friends, family, and supporters gathered to celebrate his 100th birthday. Eisenstein said as aging Holocaust survivors pass away, he has one important message to deliver.
“I hope in the years after we’re gone that people are going to learn that you do not hate. That word ‘hate’ should not exist in the vocabulary. You don’t have to like me but why do you have to hate me,” said.
The South Florida Holocaust Museum celebrated Eisenstein Sunday on his milestone birthday.
