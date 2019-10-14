HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood Beach woman was forced out of her house after a freak accident Monday morning.
Police say a garbage truck driver accidentally hit a power pole at Harrison street and A1A Sending A pole into Donna Spoerl’s roof.
“I heard the beeping of the truck. It sounded like a truck was coming through. I grabbed the dog and ran out the door.” said Spoerl.
Because of the downed lines, Florida Power and Light shut off electricity to surrounding buildings, leaving dozens in the dark.
“It’s really crazy, like Irma, we didn’t have power for five days. Now, we hope it’s one night,” said Betty Henao, who lives in the ten-story condo next to Donna’s home.
Donna who works at a restaurant on the beach says the hauler, waste pro has promised to put her up in a hotel.
“I’m not worried. I have my dog. We are good,” she said.
