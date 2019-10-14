MARATHON (CBSMiami/FKNB) – Costumed witches and warlocks celebrated the October full moon in offbeat Florida Keys style by staging the Full Moon Witches’ Paddle late Sunday afternoon off Marathon.
Nearly two dozen paddlers participated in the event that began at Crane Point Museum & Nature Center, a popular launch spot for Middle Keys eco-tours, and set off along the shoreline into the sunset.
The group made bayside stops for paddlers’ hydration and photos for spectators at spots including Banana Bay Resort & Marina, Keys Fisheries and group’s finish location, around sunset, at the Middle Keys’ iconic Faro Blanco Resort lighthouse.
The witches’ paddle was the brainchild of Karen Thurman, a longtime Florida Keys resident, who proposed the idea to friends on Facebook.
Paddleboarding and kayaking are popular activities for the island chain’s residents, who often gather on the water to enjoy the vivid sunsets characteristic of the Florida Keys.
