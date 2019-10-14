Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Even as the culture of cannabis goes mainstream across the country, marijuana-related businesses still face a huge hurdle for legitimacy.
At the federal level, cannabis is still considered an illegal substance and therefore most banks are not allowed to do business with those companies.
JP Chavez is an adviser to the Cannabis Trade Federation, a policy advocacy group.
He stopped by the CBS4 Studio to discuss the SAFE Banking Act.
Watch his interview in the video player above.
You must log in to post a comment.