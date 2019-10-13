Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix has issued a voluntary recall of its Deli White American Cheese.
The supermarket chain said the cheese, which is made by the Great Lakes Cheese Company, may contain “foreign material.”
The product was sold from Publix refrigerated cases between October 3rd and October 11th.
It may have also been sold in custom-order subs during the same time frame.
Publix has pulled the potentially impacted product from its shelves.
Customers who bought this cheese can be return it to any Publix for a full refund.
