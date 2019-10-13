MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A no contact with water advisory has been issued for Virginia Key, Key Biscayne and Fisher Island.
According to the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department, an electrical power outage at the Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant “resulted in an overflow of fully treated, chlorinated effluent.”
Power has been restored, but not before 100,000 gallons of treated sewage spilled out into the waterway next to the facility.
The advisory will remain in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing, which is being handled by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources.
As a result, the department urges residents to avoid recreational water activities – including swimming, fishing and boating – for all beaches within Virginia Key, Key Biscayne and Fisher Island.
