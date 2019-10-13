KEY WEST (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida woman was severely injured Saturday night when she was struck by an airplane propeller at Key West International Airport.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s officials, the woman, who is from Naples, was a passenger in a private plane when the accident happened.

The pilot left the plane while it was running to check on a potential mechanical issue. The unidentified female passenger also exited the plane and walked around to the front when she was struck by the propeller.

The woman’s arm and foot were reportedly severed.

She was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island before being airlifted in stable condition to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

Authorities are still unsure what issue the pilot was having with the airplane. No other details were given.

The Florida Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

