ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Criminal charges will not be filed against a woman who boarded an Orlando flight without a ticket before being removed, FBI officials say.

Delta Airlines has said Sylvia Rictor boarded one of its planes at Orlando International Airport without a ticket last weekend and was removed, delaying the Orlando-Atlanta flight for three-hours.

After Rictor was taken off the plane, officials rescreened all passengers.

FBI officials told the Orlando Sentinel that after considering the administrative and civil remedies available, they will not pursue criminal charges at this time.

It was not clear how Rictor passed through security.

Delta employees asked for her ticket because she was in someone else’s seat.

Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio says Rictor said she threw her ticket away and didn’t have identification.

