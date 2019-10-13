We are a little more than three months away from the start of the Florida legislative session.

That said, bills are already being written and committee hearings are about to get underway.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede devoted the entire half-hour to previewing the 2020 legislative session.

DeFede and his guests discussed what kind of a session we should expect.

They covered issues that include gun reform, climate change, the fate of former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to raise the salaries for teachers.

Guests: State Sen. Anitere Flores

State Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez.

Part one of the discussion can be seen above.

Part two of the discussion can be seen below.