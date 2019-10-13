KENDALL (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said a man was shot a few blocks down from SW 107th Avenue and 68th Street and was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Michael Remy, a neighbor, said he saw the victim.

“There was a gentleman against the fence. Rescue came in like five minutes, they had him mounted and gone,” he said.

A young girl named Yanett showed up to the scene. She said she hadn’t seen her sister in hours and found out she was being questioned by police.

“It gets me mad that they have her in the back of that hot car for no reason,” she said.

Three men were detained. One was cuffed on a cul de sac and two others were put into a cop car.

Police aren’t saying exactly what happened but they are taking their time.

The investigation started around 4 p.m. Saturday and went long into the night.

As for Yanett, she has complete faith her sister is innocent and wants to know the truth.

“They have her in the back of the car like she did something. She didn’t do anything,” she said.