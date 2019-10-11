



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Boca Raton woman drove over 18 hours to be reunited with her long-lost dog in Pittsburgh on Friday.

The 14-year-old Fox Terrier mix from South Florida had been lost as a puppy in 2007.

Dutchess somehow ended up in Pittsburgh, but no one is quite sure how she made the 1,000-plus mile journey.

The Humane Animal Rescue says Dutchess was found this past Tuesday, “hungry, shivering and in serious need of a nail trim under a shed in Carnegie, PA.”

She was brought to the Humane Animal Rescue’s North Side Animal Resource Center in Carnegie and they were able to find a microchip during the initial exam, which they traced back to her owners in Boca Raton.

The owners were in ‘disbelief’ when they were contacted by staff at the Humane Animal Rescue.

“I can’t believe you’re calling me right now. I can’t believe this is happening,” said owner Katheryn Strang.

The Humane Society says only four percent of stray animals brought into Humane Animal Rescue were microchipped.