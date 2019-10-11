MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some City of Miami commissioners are demanding a vote that would allow the redevelopment of Miami’s only city-owned golf course where soccer star David Beckham and partners want to build a $1 billion retail, hotel and Major League Soccer stadium complex.
According to CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald, the commissioners are demanding an Oct. 24 vote on the contract that would allow the redevelopment of Melreese Golf Course, but the City Administrator says the proposal probably won’t be ready by then.
In addition, Mayor Francis Suarez says he’ll use his veto power if the commission votes on a deal he believes isn’t ready.
Commissioner Joe Carollo, one of Suarez’s political foes, also wants to vote on a resolution that would authorize a request for proposals to redevelop most of Melreese, with a corner of the property set aside for a soccer stadium.
The proposed complex called Miami Freedom Park includes a 25,000-seat stadium for home games played by Inter Miami, a soccer team co-owned by David Beckham. The group hopes to lease the Melreese golf course property for 99 years to build the complex.
