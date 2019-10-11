



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS4.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us – men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country. Today, we’re meeting World War II veteran U.S. Calvary Staff Sergeant Mort Kalin.

Staff Sergeant Kalin was drafted in 1943 and served with the 112 Cavalry Regiment in battles and conflicts from New Guinea throughout the islands to Leyte in the Philippines. But before heading out he says his first mission was to find the perfect horse.

It took him a week to do so and once he did he says all he did was practice until he was sent to New Guinea where he fought in the Battle of Driniumor River.

He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service.

“That’s my claim to fame. From there I went to the Island of New Britain. I watched for the Japanese planes to take off and then notified the French so they would send their planes and fight with them. I thought that was a major contribution. I’ve accomplished something I am very proud to be an American to have fought in World War II and keep America and the United States the way it is,” said Kalin.

Staff Sergeant Kalin was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. As the fan-filled arena took to their feet, he too stood and proudly waved at the crowd as they honored this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you World War II veteran Staff Sergeant Mort Kalin your service and dedication to our country.