MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Thursday started pretty quiet with just a few showers and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s in Miami-Dade and Broward and in the low 80s across the Keys.
Thursday afternoon, it’ll be hot and steamy again with highs in the upper 80s. The heating of the day and lingering moisture will lead to scattered storms.
The rain will likely not be as widespread as Wednesday but there could be some heavy downpours in spots as winds start to shift out of the Northeast.
High pressure will begin to build in Friday and the rain chance will decrease and the breeze will continue to build out of the Northeast. Some passing showers will be possible, but there will be more sunshine.
Saturday morning, we’ll enjoy cooler lows in the low 70s. A few showers can’t be ruled out on Saturday, but it will be less humid with plenty of pleasant sun. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday will be even drier with mostly sunny skies.
