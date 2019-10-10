MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is directing a political action committee to return $50,000 he received as a contribution from two South Florida businessmen arrested Wednesday.
DeSantis received the money through a company called Global Energy Producers.
Global Energy Producers was created by Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.
Parnas and Fruman were arrested on a four-count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy, making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and falsification of records.
Helen Aguirre Ferre, Director of Communications for DeSantis released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:
“The allegations regarding Global Energy Producers to the Governor’s affiliated political action committee in 2018 are troubling. Therefore, Governor DeSantis is directing the political action committee to return the money to the federal government.”
The indictment says Parnas and Fruman “sought to advance their personal financial interests and the political interests of at least one Ukrainian government official with whom they were working” and took steps to conceal it from third parties, including creditors.
