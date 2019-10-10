MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver is lucky to be alive after her vehicle caught fire and slammed into a pillar at a Coral Springs strip mall on Thursday afternoon.

The Hyundai Sonata was on fire as it ended in front of the Pizza Carousel restaurant at the Pine Ridge Square Mall plaza at Wiles Road and University Drive.

Alexandra Hazey was able to jump out of the burning vehicle while it was still moving forward and is unharmed.

“The brakes would not stop… the car kept on going,” Hazey said.

She called her father who said he had recently done some repairs to that vehicle.

Coral Springs Fire Department units arrived soon after and put out the fire, which heavily damaged the Sonata.

Damage was limited to the Sonata. No other vehicles or businesses at the strip mall were affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.