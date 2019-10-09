MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a traffic fatality near Fort Lauderdale where a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning by a moving vehicle.

Authorities said Maria Emilse Garcia, 72, from Fort Lauderdale, was pronounced dead after she was struck by a vehicle.

It happened at around 5:42 a.m., at the intersection of State Road 7 and Riverland Road, police said.

Garcia was crossing State Road 7 eastbound, near the designated crosswalk on the north side of Riverland Road.

Police said she was crossing against the traffic signal when she stepped into the roadway and was struck by the driver.

Authorities said the driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).