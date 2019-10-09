



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A trainer who has accused former NFL star Antonio Brown of rape has dropped her federal lawsuit.

On Tuesday, lawyers for Britney Taylor voluntarily dismissed their lawsuit from federal court and re-filed it in state court.

The new civil case demands a jury trial on accusations of rape, battery, assault, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit does not make any specific judgment requests.

Taylor alleges, in the lawsuit, Brown sexually assaulted her three times – twice in 2017 and once in 2018.

She said the May 2018 incident happened at Brown’s Miami home, where Taylor claims Brown “forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress and forcibly raped her.”

Taylor used to train the wide receiver. Brown has vehemently denied the accusations, stating that any sexual interactions between the two were consensual.

“These allegations in the lawsuit are false, they are not true. They are absolutely untrue,” Drew Rosenhaus, Brown’s agent, told ESPN.

Rosenhaus said the suit is motivated by money and people should not pre-judge Brown.

“People should keep in mind that Antonio denies these allegations. He will have a full investigation, he will go through the legal process and we will cooperate,” Rosenhaus said. “There are facts out there that will come to light that will establish that he is, indeed, not guilty of any of these accusations.”

The New England Patriots released Brown from his contract after the NFL launched an investigation.