WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Florida state senator has filed an official complaint about the judge who sentenced a man who missed his jury duty.
State Sen. Bobby Powell is calling for an investigation of Judge John Kastrenakes, saying his actions were “shameful, unjust and a moral stain on our community.”
Deandre Somerville had accidentally slept through the beginning of a jury duty trial.
As a result, the 21-year-old spent 10 days in jail, was put on probation, ordered to complete community service and write an apology letter.
But after public scrutiny, Kastrenakes canceled the punishment and cleared his record.
