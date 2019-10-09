MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A football player who grew up in Miami collapsed and died Tuesday following a football drill at Warner University in Lake Wales.

Theodore “Boobie” Hammonds was a wide receiver and a Senior at the university and played at Miami Carol City Senior High School.

Warner University athletic training staff and rescue officials attended to Hammonds following his collapse, but could not revive him. He later died at Lake Wales Medical Center.

The cause of death is not known.

Warner University President Dr. David Hoag released the following statement on the Hammonds’ death:

“The Warner University family has been deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students today, Tuesday, October 8. Theodore “Boobie” Hammonds, a senior member of the football team collapsed after a non-contact football drill. Members of the Warner University athletic training staff were on hand immediately and provided emergency care. Polk County Emergency Services responded and transported Theo to the Lake Wales Medical Center Emergency Department. Unfortunately, Theo was not able to recover, and he later passed away at the hospital.

Warner University places the highest priority on the health and safety of its students and student athletes. Certified athletic trainers were on hand at the time that the athlete collapsed and provided immediate emergency care. The cause of Theo’s collapse and ultimate death are not currently known, and it would be inappropriate to speculate regarding the cause of death at this time.

On behalf of Warner University and our faculty, staff, coaches and trainers, we offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to Theo’s family, friends and teammates in this difficult and uncertain time. We are devastated by his passing. We have made a Warner University Care Team available to provide compassion, support and counseling to members of our community. We know that our students, coaches and staff are in the hearts, prayers and minds of this community, and we thank you for your continued love and support.”