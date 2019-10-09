Comments
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – There were no classes for Broward County Public Schools students, but class was in session for school resource officers.
On Wednesday, more than 160 school resource officers across Broward County attended a training to prepare for the school year.
BSO law enforcement and fire rescue trained the SROs on how to use bleeding control kits.
In August, BSO announced they were distributing about 12,000 kits to schools throughout the county.
The kits are part of an effort BSO is making to seek reaccreditation after a state commission stripped the agency of coveted law enforcement certification due to documented failures during the Parkland shooting and the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
