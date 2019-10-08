Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A middle school student is being credited with ‘seeing something and saying something,’ leading police to a student with a BB gun.
Officers identified the student at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School.
Police say it does not look like the gun was used in a threatening manner.
In a letter to parents, the school’s principal said appropriate actions were taken.
Police say the student was taken into custody for questioning.
The school is located in the 3911 block of NW 30th Avenue.
