MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “You better not text and drive, especially at a school zone,” that is the message and parents at a Bay Harbor school have come up with a way to get your attention.

The school is Ruth Broad Bay Harbor Elementary, in Bay Harbor Islands, and these parents really want you to take notice.

“It’s also about kindness. It’s like a great mix if you can be safe but at the same time have a laugh we don’t want to be so strict,” said Dislamy Pelayo.

What started as an idea at a PTA meeting with the question, “how do you get parents to pay attention?”

Jessica Mahabiz and Dislamy Pelayo are just some of the mommy and daddy volunteers trying to make it fun while providing a very serious warning, your last warning.

“I thought it would be funny to make a hat a cap at the time with a sign sticking out really big that said no texting zone,” said Maharbiz.

Along with students, they stand outside in the school zone with funny hats and different messages every day giving notice to parents.

“Just put the phones down,” said Pelayo.

Tickets could come your way if you’re texting, even holding your cell phone in a school zone.

As of October 1st, it’s a $60 dollar fine, law enforcement is expected to hand out a warning to violators for now, but ticketing begins January 1, 2020.

It all goes hand in hand with the campaign with the Florida Highway Patrol and the ban on texting and driving that went into effect July 1st.

In the meantime, at one elementary school, the ladies say they’ll be handing out a gentle reminder.

“Let’s talk about safety in a little bit of a ridiculous way, there you go,” said Maharbiz.