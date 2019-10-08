



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board has announced it will hold a meeting to discuss the cause of the FIU bridge collapse.

The NTSB released nearly 6,300 pages of reports Tuesday examining the role of each contractor in the construction of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University that collapsed March 15, 2018.

NTSB says the Florida Department of Transportation listed the company Louis Berger Group, Inc. on its records as prequalified to evaluate that type of bridge. FDOT told investigators it was a “technical error” on its website, as the company was not qualified.

A Federal Highway Administration assessment found that designer FIGG Bridge Engineers, Inc. “made significant errors,” leading to cracking that wasn’t properly addressed.

Back in June, OSHA released a scathing report that revealed engineers knew there was extensive cracking and that 8th Street should have been shut down until repairs could be made.

The federal report states managers and engineers exchanged pictures of those cracks as early as February 28th, which was about two weeks before the collapse.

Here are some excerpts from OSHA’s report:

FIGG Bridge Engineers…failed to recognize that the bridge was in danger of collapsing when it inspected it hours before the collapse. The concrete truss had developed numerous wide and deep structural cracks jeopardizing the integrity of the bridge. The bridge had structural design deficiencies that contributed to the collapse during construction stage …The cracks on the bridge occurred due to deficient structural design. The morning of the incident, EOR held a meeting with project participants …The Construction Engineer and Inspector (CEI) of the project advised the EOR at this meeting that the cracks were lengthening daily. Despite these admissions and the knowledge that the cracks were growing in size, EOR stated more than once that the cracks did not present any safety concerns. EOR should have known that the truss was a non-redundant structure and if one diagonal member failed, the entire bridge could collapse. Given the nature and extent of the cracking and the non-redundancy of the bridge design, necessary safety precautions should have included closing the roadway below.

In a statement, which you can read in full here, FIGG Bridge Engineers pointed the blame at contractors.

Six people died and 10 others were injured in the bridge collapse.

The NTSB’s meeting is set for October 22nd.