MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s wet and unsettled weather pattern continues Tuesday.

The bulk of the precipitation has been concentrated across the interior sections of South Florida. Early Tuesday morning, a tornado warning was issued at 6:07 a.m. due to a severe thunderstorm moving across the forty-mile bend that was capable of producing a tornado. The warning expired at 6:30 a.m. Now, the showers and storms over the Everglades are marching into Broward and Miami-Dade and some showers are moving across portions of the Keys.

Throughout the rest of the day, there will be on and off again showers and storms that may produce heavy downpours.

There is a marginal risk of flash flooding across urban areas due to the potential of training of storms. The rain chance remains high Tuesday through Wednesday due to a trough of low pressure that is draped across South Florida, deep tropical moisture and a frontal boundary that will continue to push south.

This National Hurricane Center is giving this trough of low pressure a 10% chance of development once it moves off the S.E. coast of Florida. Regardless, the front will continue to slide South on Wednesday keeping the Southerly flow and deep moisture in place. That means scattered to numerous storms will likely continue across South Florida through Thursday.

By Friday, the rain chance will be much lower and we will enjoy more sunshine and spotty showers.

This weekend a “Fall Cold Front” will move in and high pressure will build in and usher in drier air, pleasant sunshine and less humidity on Saturday and Sunday.