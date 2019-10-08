



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hearing was held in Downtown Miami on Tuesday over Antonio Brown’s alleged unwillingness to take part in depositions related to a civil lawsuit.

Brown, who was ordered by a Miami judge to appear for the deposition which was originally scheduled for May, is being sued over allegations he caused major damage to the multi-million dollar Sunny Isles Beach condominium he was renting in early 2018.

According to TMZ, attorneys involved in the deposition said Brown’s actions, which were recorded on video, were “scandalous, redundant and immaterial.”

TMZ added that Brown has filed to keep the video confidential.

The battle is with his former landlord at the Mansions at Acqualina Complex.

The landlord said mirrors, a table and a chandelier were damaged. The landlord’s attorney said those damages totaled $100,000 or more.

The incident happened after Brown claimed that $80,000 in cash was missing from the condominium along with his 9mm automatic gun.

Brown called the police, who questioned a cleaning crew but filed no charges. Meanwhile, Brown allegedly went into a rage and that when he began throwing things off the balcony.