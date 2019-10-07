



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A passenger at Miami International Airport was placed under arrest early Friday morning and it was caught on video after he tried to force his way onto a plane.

According to American Airlines, during the boarding process of Flight 1060 from Miami to Newark, a ticketed passenger ran on the jetbridge, bypassing the gate agent.

A passenger who was getting ready to board took video of the man’s arrest and posted it on his Twitter account.

Video of police taking arrested "decoy" away. #aa1060. AA "can't give exact departure time". Needs full security scan. pic.twitter.com/hBfs2aHNbi — Ari Teman (@AriTeman) October 7, 2019

A statement from the airline reads: “During the boarding process of American Airlines flight 1060 from Miami to Newark, a ticketed passenger for that flight ran on the jetbridge, bypassing the gate agent. Law enforcement was summoned, who removed the passenger.”

Another passenger on the plane took video of the man yelling as he tried to board the plane.

Everyone was taken off the flight due to some comments he made.