



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Officials are investigating how a woman was able to board a Delta Airlines plane over the weekend at Orlando International Airport without a ticket, delaying the flight for three hours.

The airline apologized to its passengers in a statement Sunday for the long delay on its Orlando-Atlanta flight.

The woman was eventually taken off the plane, and officials had to screen all passengers again.

Delta says it’s working with law enforcement and with the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation.

It was not clear how the woman boarded the plane on Saturday.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Delta employees asked for her ticket because she was in someone else’s seat.

Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio says the woman said she threw her ticket away and didn’t have identification.

A TSA official told the newspaper that the woman went through security.

