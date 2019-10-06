BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A $2,000 reward is now being offered to anyone who can help police find a disabled dog that was inside a car when it was stolen.

Wanda Ferrari is desperate to find her beloved shepherd-husky mix named Zorra.

Zorra was taken on Thursday when Ferrari left her Volvo running with the air conditioning on while she popped into a Dollar Tree store in the 3400 block of Andrews Avenue.

When she returned, the car and the dog were gone.

“If you have her please bring her back,” sobbed Ferrari. “She’s been my whole life. I rescued her and she rescued me.”

Ferrari is dealing with a re-occurrence of breast cancer and Zorra is her constant companion.

Zorra’s back legs are paralyzed and her front legs don’t work. She is forced to use a pink wheelchair.

“I was in shock,” said Ferrari. “Who would take a car with a dog? They probably didn’t know,” she said.

The car is a 2005 Volvo station wagon with Florida tag “Z1JYV.”

The South Florida animal rescue group 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida has put up the money for that reward.

The group is also paying for a pet detective to help locate Zorra

If you know anything about the stolen car or what happened to Zorra, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.