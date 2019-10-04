MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In an instant, she was gone.

Now a South Florida woman is desperate to learn what happened to her beloved shepherd-husky mix, a disabled dog named Zorra.

On Thursday, Wanda Ferrari was in a shopping center located in the 3400 block of Andrews Avenue when her car was stolen with Zorra inside.

She had left the car running with the air conditioning on for Zorra while she popped into the Dollar Tree store.

When she returned, the car and the dog were gone.

“If you have her please bring her back,” sobbed Ferrari.

“She’s been my whole life. I rescued her and she rescued me,” she cried.

Ferrari is dealing with a re-occurrence of breast cancer and Zorra is her constant companion.

Zorra’s back legs are paralyzed and her front legs don’t work. She is forced to use a pink wheelchair.

“I was in shock,” said Ferrari after she realized what had happened.

“Who would take a car with a dog? They probably didn’t know,” she said.

The car is a 2005 Volvo station wagon with Florida tag: Z1JYV

CBS 4 went to the Broward Humane Society to see if Zorra had been turned in, but as of Friday she has not been found.

Rescue groups like Abandoned Dogs of the Everglades have taken up the cause asking everyone to spread Zorra’s picture and story.

Meanwhile, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for the car and dog.

If you know anything about the stolen car Or what happened to the dog Contact crime stoppers 954-493-tips