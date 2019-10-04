  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a water warning for anyone heading to the beach this weekend. A swim advisory remains in effect for five Miami-Dade beaches.

The no swim advisories are issued for:

  • Crandon North Beach
  • Virginia Key Beach
  • Key Biscayne Beach Club
  • Cape Florida
  • Surfside 93rd Street

Samples of beach water collected at these locations had higher than acceptable levels of enterococci bacteria.

Enteric bacteria enterococci normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals. The prevalence of enteric bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater run-off, wildlife, pets, and human sewage.

The advisory issued recommends not swimming at these locations at this time. The results of the sampling indicate that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.

 

