HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — A Hollywood police officer is now facing a battery charge after home surveillance video shows him hitting a handcuffed suspect, according to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors filed the first-degree misdemeanor charge against Officer Matthew Barbieri on Thursday for the incident, which took place on August 6, 2019.

The misdemeanor battery charge carries a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail if he is convicted.

According to the police arrest report, Barbieri, 34, and another officer were called to a domestic disturbance in Hollywood the night of August 6.

There was a home security system set up in the apartment and the video reportedly shows Barbieri striking “the victim’s face twice.”

The victim, the arrest report states, appeared to be “under the influence of a controlled substance.”

According to that report, Barbieri leads the suspect, who was naked, out of a bathroom handcuffed and “admits he had just tried to get rid of potential narcotics evidence.”

Out of camera view in the hallway, the man “can be heard claiming to be in pain as it is believed handcuffs are being placed on him,” states the report.

After Barbieri walks back into the bathroom “in an attempt to locate narcotics,” the suspect yells, “Wait a minute, wait a minute, nobody gave you permission to search the house. There’s no warrant, no nothing. There’s no permission.”

The second officer tells him to “Shut the **** up,” and he replied, “What do you mean shut the **** up? No permission, bro.”

Officer Barbieri suddenly leaves the bathroom and enters the hallway where the other officer is detaining the suspect and the man yells, “Ow! you did that to me last time didn’t you.”

“Then Barbieri strikes his face twice, with his right hand, before placing his left hand on his throat as the suspect slides down the wall to the ground,” states the report.

Barbieri can reportedly be heard saying “How about now? How about now? Do I have permission now?”

The man was not seriously hurt and was taken into custody and charged with heroin possession.

Officer Barbieri is scheduled to appear in Broward County Court on Oct. 21.