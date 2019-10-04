MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was the last thing the Zinger family expected when they took their two kids to a character breakfast at Universal Studios last March.

What appears to be the supremacist symbol of ‘white power’ made by Despicable Me character Felonious Gru on the shoulder of their 7-year-old daughter, who has autism.

“When I was taking the picture he had his hand regular but when I look down at the camera he took the opportunity because everything is smaller looking at the camera compared to your view,” said Tiffany Zinger, the girl’s mother.

Richard and Tiffany Zinger are an interracial couple with two children. Both Iraq War veterans with homes in Colorado and Florida.

Neither noticed the controversial symbol until a few weeks later while going through their vacation photos.

“I looked through all my pictures and said, we can’t use this one because something going on with it.”

The anti-defamation league added the upside-down OK sign to its “Hate on Display” database last month.

Besides the hand gesture, Tiffany Zinger says she had other misgivings about the Gru character.

Tiffany says the Gru character had acted strangely around her.

“He didn’t want to touch me and I have a picture with him holding his hand in the air with two bananas.”

The actor in the Gru costume has reportedly been fired by Universal.

As for the Zingers, they’ve hired Miami attorney Jack McCluskey to represent them.

Jack McClusky, attorney for family said, “The Zingers are interested in assuring that this doesn’t happen to any other family or any other child. They’re not necessarily interested in filing a lawsuit they want to effectuate change.”

“I want them to change their hiring, their supervision, their training practices to make sure this doesn’t happen to another family or another child.”