MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman in Hialeah is facing criminal charges, accused of practicing medicine without a license.
Police say Ena Boulton performed a buttocks enhancement procedure on a woman in her home, in August of last year.
Investigators say she used a synthetic filler, used to stimulate collagen growth.
Authorities said this has caused the victim to suffer from a number of issues, including speech impairment and motor skill deficiencies.
Boulton’s bond was set at $12,500.
