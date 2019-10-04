WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Fake Doctor, Health News, Hialeah, Local TV, Medicine Without A License, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman in Hialeah is facing criminal charges, accused of practicing medicine without a license.

Police say Ena Boulton performed a buttocks enhancement procedure on a woman in her home, in August of last year.

Investigators say she used a synthetic filler, used to stimulate collagen growth.

Authorities said this has caused the victim to suffer from a number of issues, including speech impairment and motor skill deficiencies.

Boulton’s bond was set at $12,500.

Comments