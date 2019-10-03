Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in South Florida on Thursday where she will be attending a couple of events.
First, Pelosi will be heading to Weston for a discussion about the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. The event will be held at the Bonaventure Town Center Club. The speaker will be joined by South Florida Congressional representatives and Venezuelan opposition leaders.
U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Donna Shalala are expected to participate in the event, which is not open to the public.
Later, she will be in Northeast Miami-dade for a meeting about the ongoing unrest in Haiti.
