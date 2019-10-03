Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heading to the beach this weekend? You should probably avoid going to several of them because of a newly issued no swim advisory.
The no swim advisories are issued for:
- Crandon North Beach
- Virginia Key Beach
- Key Biscayne Beach Club
- Cape Florida
- Surfside 93rd Street
Samples of beach water collected at these locations had higher than acceptable levels of enterococci bacteria.
Enteric bacteria enterococci normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals. The prevalence of enteric bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater run-off, wildlife, pets, and human sewage.
The advisory issued recommends not swimming at these locations at this time. The results of the sampling indicate that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.
You must log in to post a comment.