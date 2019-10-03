MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Much cooler temperatures are sweeping through the northern U.S. today but if you think that cold air is coming to South Florida, then think again.

In fact, warmer temperatures are in the forecast for early next week.

In the meantime, the breeze is finally becoming lighter in this second half of the workweek.

The wind will be out of the east from 10 to 15 mph today with a few showers passing through along the easterly breeze.

Most of the shower activity will be for the Keys since there is enhanced tropical moisture over the Florida Straits and the Caribbean.

Otherwise, a mix of clouds and sun for South Florida this afternoon with muggier conditions and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Also, coastal flooding is once again a threat for today and so a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through 4 p.m. today.

Flooding is expected during high tide and the next high tide will be between noon and 2 p.m. from Palm Beach to Broward and Miami-Dade.

As the weekend approaches, slightly warmer temperatures are expected.

By Monday, highs could top the low 90s.

A chance for spotty storms is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday afternoons.