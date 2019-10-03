OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and at least two other have been injured in an Opa-locka drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade police have taken over the investigation in the 13000 block of NW 30 Ave.

The triple shooting has drawn a crowd of over 50 people.

A few blocks away, there were people crying and screaming “I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Authorities have not identified the man who died or the two victims.

One of the two injured was rushed to the hospital. The conditions of the injured are unknown.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting as investigators have given out very little details.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.