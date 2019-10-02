MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A state lawmaker is hoping to advance a bill that would allow Florida’s college athletes to make money from endorsements.

Just like professional sports stars, State Rep. Kionne McGhee wants student athletes to have the opportunity to be compensated through deals that use their names, images and likeness.

The NCAA IS now a billion-dollar industry, with the bulk coming from television rights and championship ticket sales.

But while hundreds of millions are allocated to schools and top tier coaches average about $2.5million a year, student athletes don’t get paid a dime.

McGhee filed HB 251 on the heels of California’s governor signing a similar bill into law.

The NCAA has said that while changes are needed, it could actually create an unfair playing field for athletes.

McGhee stopped by the CBS4 News Studio to discuss his bill and the issue with Jim Berry, Eliott Rodriguez and Rudabeh Shahbazi.

