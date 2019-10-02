



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A student is getting a tough lesson in the law after he was arrested for allegedly making threats against a South Florida middle school.

A judge ordered the teen to be on home detention and will wear an ankle monitor until his trial.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department said the teen was arrested after posting on social media a threat against Howard D. McMillan Middle School in southwest Miami-Dade.

A second student was also arrested in connection to the threat but his hearing was rescheduled for next week.

Threats to schools across South Florida have been increasing at an alarming rate in recent days.

Over the last month, there have been a total of three other threats leading to an arrest.

The string of threats started on Sept. 13 when a Christopher Columbus High School student was arrested for an offensive homemade music video online that some found to be threatening.

Seven days later, a 13-year-old girl was arrested after she threatened to shoot a teacher at Marathon Middle and Marathon High.

Then, on Sept. 23, a 13-year-old Leewood K-8 student was arrested after he allegedly sent a message to other students in a group chat threatening to shoot up minority students and members of the LGBT community.

Just four days later, Nova High School had to be placed on lockdown after someone called the school and yelled “Code Red” before hanging up. Investigators said the call was traced to a home in Fort Lauderdale where five teens, including a Nova High School student, were gathered. No arrests were announced in this incident.

Things have gotten so bad that the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice has launched the “It’s No Joke” campaign to raise awareness about the increase in arrests for school threats.

According to the DJJ, in 2018, nearly 800 kids and teens were arrested for school threat related offenses in Florida.