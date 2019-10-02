Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A very familiar face is tossing his hat into the ring to be Miami-Dade County’s next mayor.
Alex Penelas officially kicked off his 2020 campaign on Wednesday.
He previously held the job from 1996 to 2004.
During that time lists his accomplishments as universal pre-k, gun control legislation to close the “gun show loophole,” reduced property taxes and reduced crime.
If elected for a third term, Penelas said he would tackle traffic congestion, affordable housing, climate change and rising sea levels.
You must log in to post a comment.