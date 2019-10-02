Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The clothing store chain Forever 21 will close three stores in South Florida as part of its chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, but six others will remain open.
The stores that will close are as follows:
- Pembroke Pines, 11401 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Lakes Mall
- Miami Beach, 701 Lincoln Road
- Palm Beach Gardens, 3101 PGA Blvd. in The Gardens
Stores remaining open include these locations:
- Palms Town and Country in Kendall
- Shops at Sunset Place in South Miami
- Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater
- Miami International Mall in Miami
- Aventura Mall in Aventura
- Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise
On Sunday the retailer filed for bankruptcy and announced that as many as 178 of its stores will be closing.
The company, which currently has 549 US stores and 251 in other countries, will continue to operate in Mexico and Latin America.
The retailer is just the latest to run into trouble amid the rise of online shopping that has cut foot traffic to malls and brick-and-mortar stores. High debt levels and rent costs have also burdened traditional retailers.
You must log in to post a comment.