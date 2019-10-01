Comments
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – There are new details in the investigation into the whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Destiny Rose.
Davie police were initially concerned because of a social media stream sent to her aunt.
Now, Davie police say new video has been obtained showing Rose in the Hallandale Beach area just two days after she walked out of a group home she was assigned to in Southwest Ranches.
Rose was seen with another girl and a man matching the description of a man seen in the video sent to her aunt.
The vehicle is believed to be a red Mercury Mountaineer or Ford Explorer from 2002 to 2005 with a sunroof.
If you have seen Rose or the vehicle, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
