MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A football fan who went to see the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday was shocked when he received a message from his credit card company saying he had just been charged $724 for two beers.

Police said a beer vendor identified as Nathaniel Collier, 33, from Orlando, used a personal credit card reader to conduct the transaction.

Collier, who had been working at the stadium for about a year, used a Square credit card reader, according to the arrest report.

Collier faces a grand theft charge and a charge of using a skimming device to sell.

Police said the charge on the credit card displayed the beer vendor’s name on the transaction.

Authorities said the victim positively identified Collier as being the individual who swiped his credit card.

The Square credit card reader was found in Collier’s possession and was subsequently impounded.

No word if police are looking for other victims.

Hard Rock Stadium is located in the 340 block of Don Shula Dr in Miami Gardens.