MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says a man carrying a pocket knife entered a school on Friday to test school security.

Police said 51-year-old Derek Marlowe rode up to Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange on his bicycle and entered the school ‘unchallenged’ by the faculty entrance.

That’s not all, he got into a classroom and sat down.

“It’s shocking to know that someone could just walk on your campus without permission or consent,” said Laron Killins, a student at the school.

The incident shocked students and parents at the school.

“I can’t believe that someone like that got on to campus and even got into a classroom, that’s not very safe, so I’m concerned now cause it’s the first I’ve heard of it,” said Robert Chalker, parent.

The teacher activated his emergency button located in his classroom which sent assistance to the classroom immediately.

A deputy who responded said Marlowe was intoxicated and that he said freely, “He did the deputy a favor and tested the school’s security.”

“Whoa that’s a little out of hand right there,” said Killins.

A small pocket knife was discovered on Marlowe’s waist.

“I think they should have more security. I think there should be security at each side of every door, just for the safety of our children,” said Chalker.

Police said Marlowe complained of chest pain and about not taking his insulin.

He was taken to a nearby medical center and the emergency room doctor determined Marlowe did not have any medical conditions other than being under the influence of alcohol.

Marlowe was arrested and is facing several charges.

(©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)